Stick DAO is a community-driven project with a simple but ambitious goal: to help StickMan become one of Neuralink’s first patients. Stickman is a 37-year-old man who suffered a tragic car accident 18 years ago that left him with a spinal injury. Neuralink only accepts candidates under 40, which means we have just three years to make this happen. Our DAO was created to fund his journey and to support others with similarly life-changing projects in the future. This initiative is just the beginning. Stick DAO aims to establish a sustainable platform for funding transformative ideas and creating opportunities for those in need. Holding this token means being part of a web3 community that vibes together, shares information, and delivers real, measurable impact.

