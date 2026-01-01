What is today's price of Stonks on ETH (STONKS)?

The live price is ₹, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 9.97%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of STONKS are in circulation?

The circulating supply of STONKS is 420690000000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Stonks on ETH?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of STONKS across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Stonks on ETH today?

The market capitalization stands at ₹19606145.7141502605000, positioning Stonks on ETH at rank #5924 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is STONKS being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₹-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Stonks on ETH?

The recent price movement of 9.97% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within NFT,Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Solana Meme,4chan-Themed, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.