The Solana Messaging Service. 📨 ✉️ Start secure chats with any Solana wallet via Stork. All messages and chats are fully end-to-end encrypted for maximum privacy. Only chat NFT holders' wallet signatures are able to decrypt and access your private conversations. It's time to bridge your gap to Devs, Whales, KOLs, community members and so much more… Available now for web and mobile in the Solana dAPP Store!
Understanding the tokenomics of Stork (SMS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SMS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SMS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
