Our project is the first ever strategy of a strategy token. We buy $PNKSTR in perpetuity. Our project is fully on chain. We saw the spirit of innovation that inspired Punk Strategy to redefine what digital asset treasuries (DATs) are and decided that we wanted to further push the boundaries of what DATs can be. Our project leverages smart contract functions and their invocations to buy $PNKSTR and then sell it at a price target of 30% higher than it was purchased for. The proceeds of the $PNKSTR are then used to buy $STRPNK and send it to a burn address.