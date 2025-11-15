Strategy Punks ($STRPNK) Tokenomics
Strategy Punks ($STRPNK) Information
Our project is the first ever strategy of a strategy token. We buy $PNKSTR in perpetuity. Our project is fully on chain. We saw the spirit of innovation that inspired Punk Strategy to redefine what digital asset treasuries (DATs) are and decided that we wanted to further push the boundaries of what DATs can be. Our project leverages smart contract functions and their invocations to buy $PNKSTR and then sell it at a price target of 30% higher than it was purchased for. The proceeds of the $PNKSTR are then used to buy $STRPNK and send it to a burn address.
Strategy Punks ($STRPNK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Strategy Punks ($STRPNK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $STRPNK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $STRPNK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
