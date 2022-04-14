Strategy Punks Price Today

The live Strategy Punks ($STRPNK) price today is $ 0.00035821, with a 0.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current $STRPNK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00035821 per $STRPNK.

Strategy Punks currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 355,865, with a circulating supply of 1.00B $STRPNK. During the last 24 hours, $STRPNK traded between $ 0.00032086 (low) and $ 0.00036918 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00242568, while the all-time low was $ 0.00024536.

In short-term performance, $STRPNK moved +0.13% in the last hour and +22.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Strategy Punks ($STRPNK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 355.87K$ 355.87K $ 355.87K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 355.87K$ 355.87K $ 355.87K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

