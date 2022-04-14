Streamr (DATA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Streamr (DATA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Streamr (DATA) Information Streamr is building decentralized infrastructure for real-time data. Our goal is to enable data to be transported, shared, and monetised securely and scalably without intermediaries. By facilitating new types of data pipelines and ecosystems, we support and accelerate the birth of the Web 3.0, in which decentralized applications can securely exchange data and value. Official Website: https://streamr.network/

Streamr (DATA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Streamr (DATA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 11.93M $ 11.93M $ 11.93M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 767.12M $ 767.12M $ 767.12M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 15.56M $ 15.56M $ 15.56M All-Time High: $ 0.209972 $ 0.209972 $ 0.209972 All-Time Low: $ 0.0117923 $ 0.0117923 $ 0.0117923 Current Price: $ 0.01551474 $ 0.01551474 $ 0.01551474 Learn more about Streamr (DATA) price

Streamr (DATA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Streamr (DATA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DATA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DATA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DATA's tokenomics, explore DATA token's live price!

