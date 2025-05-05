Stride Staked Stars Price (STSTARS)
The live price of Stride Staked Stars (STSTARS) today is 0.00159346 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 28.85K USD. STSTARS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Stride Staked Stars Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Stride Staked Stars price change within the day is -3.91%
- It has a circulating supply of 18.06M USD
Get real-time price updates of the STSTARS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate STSTARS price information.
During today, the price change of Stride Staked Stars to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Stride Staked Stars to USD was $ -0.0009376941.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Stride Staked Stars to USD was $ -0.0010319415.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Stride Staked Stars to USD was $ -0.003356979259936749.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.91%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0009376941
|-58.84%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0010319415
|-64.76%
|90 Days
|$ -0.003356979259936749
|-67.81%
Discover the latest price analysis of Stride Staked Stars: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.71%
-3.91%
-29.38%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
stSTARS is a token received in exchange for staking STARS with Stride. STARS is the native token of the Stargaze project. Stargaze is a prominent NFT platform recognized for hosting the highest NFT volume within the Cosmos ecosystem.By staking STARS with Stride, users can earn stSTARS, which are redeemable for STARS at a 1:1 ratio, subject to the unbonding period on STARS. Stride currently supports staking STARS on its mainnet, which launched in late July 2022. With stSTARS, users can retain liquidity in their staked tokens while also earning staking rewards, giving them the ability to take advantage of Stargaze's in-game economy and pursue more yields within the ecosystem. Stride is a multichain liquid staking zone (appchain) on the Cosmos Blockchain. Stride allows users to stake any IBC-compatible tokens, and receive stTokens in return, which are redeemable for the original token at a 1:1 ratio. By staking their tokens using Stride, users will be able to earn staking rewards, while also retaining liquidity in the form of stTokens, which will allow them to take advantage of Cosmos DeFi and pursue more yields there.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 STSTARS to VND
₫41.9318999
|1 STSTARS to AUD
A$0.0024539284
|1 STSTARS to GBP
￡0.001195095
|1 STSTARS to EUR
€0.0014022448
|1 STSTARS to USD
$0.00159346
|1 STSTARS to MYR
RM0.0068040742
|1 STSTARS to TRY
₺0.0614597522
|1 STSTARS to JPY
¥0.2300000164
|1 STSTARS to RUB
₽0.1320022264
|1 STSTARS to INR
₹0.1346155008
|1 STSTARS to IDR
Rp26.1222909024
|1 STSTARS to KRW
₩2.1978753126
|1 STSTARS to PHP
₱0.08843703
|1 STSTARS to EGP
￡E.0.080708749
|1 STSTARS to BRL
R$0.0090349182
|1 STSTARS to CAD
C$0.0021989748
|1 STSTARS to BDT
৳0.194242774
|1 STSTARS to NGN
₦2.5618215766
|1 STSTARS to UAH
₴0.066287936
|1 STSTARS to VES
Bs0.14022448
|1 STSTARS to PKR
Rs0.4492282432
|1 STSTARS to KZT
₸0.8251891956
|1 STSTARS to THB
฿0.0524567032
|1 STSTARS to TWD
NT$0.0489351566
|1 STSTARS to AED
د.إ0.0058479982
|1 STSTARS to CHF
Fr0.0013066372
|1 STSTARS to HKD
HK$0.012349315
|1 STSTARS to MAD
.د.م0.0147554396
|1 STSTARS to MXN
$0.0311999468