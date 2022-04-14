Stride Staked Stars (STSTARS) Tokenomics
Stride Staked Stars (STSTARS) Information
stSTARS is a token received in exchange for staking STARS with Stride. STARS is the native token of the Stargaze project. Stargaze is a prominent NFT platform recognized for hosting the highest NFT volume within the Cosmos ecosystem.By staking STARS with Stride, users can earn stSTARS, which are redeemable for STARS at a 1:1 ratio, subject to the unbonding period on STARS. Stride currently supports staking STARS on its mainnet, which launched in late July 2022. With stSTARS, users can retain liquidity in their staked tokens while also earning staking rewards, giving them the ability to take advantage of Stargaze's in-game economy and pursue more yields within the ecosystem.
Stride is a multichain liquid staking zone (appchain) on the Cosmos Blockchain. Stride allows users to stake any IBC-compatible tokens, and receive stTokens in return, which are redeemable for the original token at a 1:1 ratio. By staking their tokens using Stride, users will be able to earn staking rewards, while also retaining liquidity in the form of stTokens, which will allow them to take advantage of Cosmos DeFi and pursue more yields there.
Stride Staked Stars (STSTARS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Stride Staked Stars (STSTARS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Stride Staked Stars (STSTARS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Stride Staked Stars (STSTARS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of STSTARS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many STSTARS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand STSTARS's tokenomics, explore STSTARS token's live price!
STSTARS Price Prediction
Want to know where STSTARS might be heading? Our STSTARS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.