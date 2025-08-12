STUPID INU (STUPID) Tokenomics Discover key insights into STUPID INU (STUPID), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

STUPID INU (STUPID) Information This is a meme coin called STUPID INU, symbol STUPID, launched 2 hours 15 minutes ago on August 12, 2025. The meme theme features a cartoonish, orange Shiba Inu dog with a dopey, half-smiling expression and red exclamation marks, evoking a "stupid" or clueless vibe on a yellow background. The launch followed a typical Solana meme coin pattern: starting with a migration or initial liquidity addition on Raydium (labeled "MIGRATION LETS BONK" in event logs), followed by rapid promotions including Dexscreener updates and boosts, Meteora pool creations, and calls from channels like MadApes, Crafty Gambles, and Maestros Gamble. Mint and freeze authorities were revoked shortly after launch, which is a positive sign for decentralization. It quickly trended on Dexscreener (reaching #3 or #4 in hourly trends), gained listings on platforms like Moontok, and saw smart money buys and high engagement on X. Official Website: https://stupidinusol.xyz/ Buy STUPID Now!

STUPID INU (STUPID) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for STUPID INU (STUPID), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.08M $ 1.08M $ 1.08M Total Supply: $ 999.96M $ 999.96M $ 999.96M Circulating Supply: $ 999.96M $ 999.96M $ 999.96M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.08M $ 1.08M $ 1.08M All-Time High: $ 0.0068393 $ 0.0068393 $ 0.0068393 All-Time Low: $ 0.00102309 $ 0.00102309 $ 0.00102309 Current Price: $ 0.00108321 $ 0.00108321 $ 0.00108321 Learn more about STUPID INU (STUPID) price

STUPID INU (STUPID) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of STUPID INU (STUPID) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of STUPID tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many STUPID tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand STUPID's tokenomics, explore STUPID token's live price!

STUPID Price Prediction Want to know where STUPID might be heading? Our STUPID price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See STUPID token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!