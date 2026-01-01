SUI Agents Price (SUIAI)
The live SUI Agents (SUIAI) price today is $ 0.00182826, with a 20.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUIAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00182826 per SUIAI.
SUI Agents currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 122,101, with a circulating supply of 66.79M SUIAI. During the last 24 hours, SUIAI traded between $ 0.00110188 (low) and $ 0.00229177 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.375199, while the all-time low was $ 0.00110188.
In short-term performance, SUIAI moved +0.58% in the last hour and -40.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of SUI Agents is $ 122.10K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SUIAI is 66.79M, with a total supply of 66785500.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 122.10K.
+0.58%
-20.16%
-40.51%
-40.51%
During today, the price change of SUI Agents to USD was $ -0.000461676381768308.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SUI Agents to USD was $ -0.0010699136.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SUI Agents to USD was $ -0.0011971049.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SUI Agents to USD was $ -0.005239140011241439.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000461676381768308
|-20.16%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0010699136
|-58.52%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0011971049
|-65.47%
|90 Days
|$ -0.005239140011241439
|-74.13%
In 2040, the price of SUI Agents could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
SUI Agents: Bridging Generative AI and Web3
Step into the $10 trillion AI economy with SUI Agents, the platform where Sui developers and traders connect to the future of AI and blockchain innovation.
One-Click AI-Agents Deployment Easily launch, use, and trade AI Agents with a single click. Every AI Agent is tokenized, paired with $SuiAi, and locked into the project's liquidity pools
Funding Mechanism The top-rated project is tokenized and paired with the ecosystem's native token ($SuiAi) for trading purposes. This Funding Mechanism supports the ecosystem, and a portion of raised project funds will be automatically exchanged to the $SuiAi and locked into the project's LP
Main Highlights:
AI-Agents generation from Twitter/X Ai- Agents Marketplace AI-driven chats ranked by relevance and popularity Community Rating System
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current market price of SUIAI?
It's currently valued at ₹0.165107484957030210000, reflecting a price movement of -20.16% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.
How much liquidity does SUI Agents have across exchanges?
With a liquidity score of --/100, SUIAI shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.
What is the daily volume for SUIAI?
Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged ₹-- worth of SUIAI. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.
What is today's price range for SUI Agents?
It has traded between ₹0.099509170207985980000 and ₹0.206966394714085045000, capturing the day's volatility window.
What determines accessibility and popularity of SUIAI on global markets?
Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated SUIAI is within the -- ecosystem.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Today's top crypto pumps
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.