SUI Agents Price Today

The live SUI Agents (SUIAI) price today is $ 0.00182826, with a 20.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUIAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00182826 per SUIAI.

SUI Agents currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 122,101, with a circulating supply of 66.79M SUIAI. During the last 24 hours, SUIAI traded between $ 0.00110188 (low) and $ 0.00229177 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.375199, while the all-time low was $ 0.00110188.

In short-term performance, SUIAI moved +0.58% in the last hour and -40.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

SUI Agents (SUIAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 122.10K$ 122.10K $ 122.10K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 122.10K$ 122.10K $ 122.10K Circulation Supply 66.79M 66.79M 66.79M Total Supply 66,785,500.0 66,785,500.0 66,785,500.0

