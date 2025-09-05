More About DESCI

DESCI Price Info

DESCI Official Website

DESCI Tokenomics

DESCI Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

SUI Desci Agents Logo

SUI Desci Agents Price (DESCI)

Unlisted

1 DESCI to USD Live Price:

$0.00010373
$0.00010373$0.00010373
-15.70%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
SUI Desci Agents (DESCI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-05 11:53:55 (UTC+8)

SUI Desci Agents (DESCI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00009819
$ 0.00009819$ 0.00009819
24H Low
$ 0.00015601
$ 0.00015601$ 0.00015601
24H High

$ 0.00009819
$ 0.00009819$ 0.00009819

$ 0.00015601
$ 0.00015601$ 0.00015601

$ 0.02488851
$ 0.02488851$ 0.02488851

$ 0.00005728
$ 0.00005728$ 0.00005728

-0.91%

-15.72%

-71.70%

-71.70%

SUI Desci Agents (DESCI) real-time price is $0.00010373. Over the past 24 hours, DESCI traded between a low of $ 0.00009819 and a high of $ 0.00015601, showing active market volatility. DESCI's all-time high price is $ 0.02488851, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00005728.

In terms of short-term performance, DESCI has changed by -0.91% over the past hour, -15.72% over 24 hours, and -71.70% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SUI Desci Agents (DESCI) Market Information

$ 66.52K
$ 66.52K$ 66.52K

--
----

$ 106.64K
$ 106.64K$ 106.64K

623.85M
623.85M 623.85M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SUI Desci Agents is $ 66.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DESCI is 623.85M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 106.64K.

SUI Desci Agents (DESCI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of SUI Desci Agents to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SUI Desci Agents to USD was $ -0.0000179754.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SUI Desci Agents to USD was $ -0.0000885238.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SUI Desci Agents to USD was $ -0.0010344971828780384.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-15.72%
30 Days$ -0.0000179754-17.32%
60 Days$ -0.0000885238-85.34%
90 Days$ -0.0010344971828780384-90.88%

What is SUI Desci Agents (DESCI)

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

SUI Desci Agents (DESCI) Resource

Official Website

SUI Desci Agents Price Prediction (USD)

How much will SUI Desci Agents (DESCI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your SUI Desci Agents (DESCI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for SUI Desci Agents.

Check the SUI Desci Agents price prediction now!

DESCI to Local Currencies

SUI Desci Agents (DESCI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SUI Desci Agents (DESCI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DESCI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SUI Desci Agents (DESCI)

How much is SUI Desci Agents (DESCI) worth today?
The live DESCI price in USD is 0.00010373 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current DESCI to USD price?
The current price of DESCI to USD is $ 0.00010373. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of SUI Desci Agents?
The market cap for DESCI is $ 66.52K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of DESCI?
The circulating supply of DESCI is 623.85M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of DESCI?
DESCI achieved an ATH price of 0.02488851 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of DESCI?
DESCI saw an ATL price of 0.00005728 USD.
What is the trading volume of DESCI?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for DESCI is -- USD.
Will DESCI go higher this year?
DESCI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out DESCI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-09-05 11:53:55 (UTC+8)

SUI Desci Agents (DESCI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-04 17:54:00Industry Updates
24h Spot Capital Inflow/Outflow Ranking: WLFI Net Outflow of $32.2 Million, XRP Net Inflow of $16.78 Million
09-04 13:57:00Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $300.5 million, while Ethereum spot ETFs experienced net outflows of $38.2 million
09-04 10:38:00Industry Updates
ETH exchange platform reserves hit a 3-year low, with accelerated withdrawals occurring over the past 3 months
09-03 18:16:00On-chain Data
August Crypto CEX and DEX Trading Volumes Hit Highest Levels Since January
09-03 13:43:00Industry Updates
SOL/ETH rate rises to 0.04845, 24h Change (%) 5.25%
09-03 08:42:00Industry Updates
Ethereum withdrawal trend continues, with a net outflow of 10,600 ETH from CEXs in the past 24 hours

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.