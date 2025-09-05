SUI Desci Agents (DESCI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00009819 24H High $ 0.00015601 All Time High $ 0.02488851 Lowest Price $ 0.00005728 Price Change (1H) -0.91% Price Change (1D) -15.72% Price Change (7D) -71.70%

SUI Desci Agents (DESCI) real-time price is $0.00010373. Over the past 24 hours, DESCI traded between a low of $ 0.00009819 and a high of $ 0.00015601, showing active market volatility. DESCI's all-time high price is $ 0.02488851, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00005728.

In terms of short-term performance, DESCI has changed by -0.91% over the past hour, -15.72% over 24 hours, and -71.70% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SUI Desci Agents (DESCI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 66.52K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 106.64K Circulation Supply 623.85M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SUI Desci Agents is $ 66.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DESCI is 623.85M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 106.64K.