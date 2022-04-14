Suiman (SUIMAN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Suiman (SUIMAN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Suiman (SUIMAN) Information SUIMAN is a decentralized cryptocurrency project built on the Sui blockchain. The project aims to create a token ecosystem with a total supply of 1 billion tokens. SUIMAN is designed with zero transaction tax and features a portion of its liquidity pool permanently burned. The project supports trading through major exchanges and can be swapped using $SUI. SUIMAN focuses on simplifying the user experience by providing easy access to the Sui ecosystem for trading and holding $SUIMAN tokens. The project’s goal is to enhance the accessibility and usability of crypto assets within the Sui network. Official Website: https://www.suiman.xyz/ Buy SUIMAN Now!

Suiman (SUIMAN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Suiman (SUIMAN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 101.69K $ 101.69K $ 101.69K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 101.69K $ 101.69K $ 101.69K All-Time High: $ 0.00866995 $ 0.00866995 $ 0.00866995 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00010168 $ 0.00010168 $ 0.00010168 Learn more about Suiman (SUIMAN) price

Suiman (SUIMAN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Suiman (SUIMAN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SUIMAN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SUIMAN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SUIMAN's tokenomics, explore SUIMAN token's live price!

