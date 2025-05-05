SUKI Price (SUKI)
The live price of SUKI (SUKI) today is 0.0000306 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.62K USD. SUKI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SUKI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SUKI price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 183.79M USD
During today, the price change of SUKI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SUKI to USD was $ -0.0000057016.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SUKI to USD was $ -0.0000144481.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SUKI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000057016
|-18.63%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000144481
|-47.21%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In December 2013, shortly after the breakout of "Doge," the tech news site The Verge published an article identifying Sato's Kabosu as the original Shiba Inu depicted in the meme. In addition to Kabosu, The Verge also identified "Suki," a Shiba Inu who lives with San Francisco-based photographer Jonathan Fleming, as the scarfed dog portrayed in another popular instance of the meme. SUKI is a meme token build on ethereum chain with 0% taxes for incentive investor to buy and hold .
