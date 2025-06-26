Summer Point Token Price (SUMX)
The live price of Summer Point Token (SUMX) today is 0.01401835 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 12.62M USD. SUMX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Summer Point Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Summer Point Token price change within the day is +0.74%
- It has a circulating supply of 900.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SUMX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SUMX price information.
During today, the price change of Summer Point Token to USD was $ +0.00010354.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Summer Point Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Summer Point Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Summer Point Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00010354
|+0.74%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Summer Point Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.02%
+0.74%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Summer Point Token (SUMX) is a real estate-backed digital investment token in Thailand, approved by the Thai Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It allows investors to gain fractional ownership of the Summer Point Office Building in Bangkok. Through regulated ICO issuance, SUMX offers quarterly returns from rental income, principal repayment over a 25-year leasehold, and tradability on digital asset exchanges.
|1 SUMX to VND
₫368.89288025
|1 SUMX to AUD
A$0.0214480755
|1 SUMX to GBP
￡0.010093212
|1 SUMX to EUR
€0.0119155975
|1 SUMX to USD
$0.01401835
|1 SUMX to MYR
RM0.059157437
|1 SUMX to TRY
₺0.557649963
|1 SUMX to JPY
¥2.0193433175
|1 SUMX to RUB
₽1.0983377225
|1 SUMX to INR
₹1.2017931455
|1 SUMX to IDR
Rp226.1023877005
|1 SUMX to KRW
₩19.0207981975
|1 SUMX to PHP
₱0.793718977
|1 SUMX to EGP
￡E.0.699515665
|1 SUMX to BRL
R$0.0778018425
|1 SUMX to CAD
C$0.019064956
|1 SUMX to BDT
৳1.7028089745
|1 SUMX to NGN
₦21.63311772
|1 SUMX to UAH
₴0.579518589
|1 SUMX to VES
Bs1.47192675
|1 SUMX to PKR
Rs3.976725528
|1 SUMX to KZT
₸7.2221137365
|1 SUMX to THB
฿0.4548954575
|1 SUMX to TWD
NT$0.4111582055
|1 SUMX to AED
د.إ0.0514473445
|1 SUMX to CHF
Fr0.01121468
|1 SUMX to HKD
HK$0.109903864
|1 SUMX to MAD
.د.م0.1271464345
|1 SUMX to MXN
$0.2645262645
|1 SUMX to PLN
zł0.050746427