sUSDS is the new version of sDAI, offered by Sky which offers a higher yield. sUSDS represents USDS deposited into and earning the Sky Savings Rate.
The Sky Protocol is a decentralised protocol developed around the USDS stablecoin. It is managed by Sky ecosystem governance. The Sky Protocol features Sky tokens (USDS, SKY, DAI, MKR), the Sky Savings Rate, Sky Token Rewards and, soon, Activation Token Rewards and SkyLink.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SUSDS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SUSDS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
