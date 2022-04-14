suwi (SUWI) Tokenomics
suwi (SUWI) Information
ART & GOOD VIBES! - Suwi , a sunny creature looking to brighten your day!
WHAT IS $SUWI ABOUT?
ART & GOOD VIBES
Feeling low? Let Suwi's vibrant charm lift your spirits! We offer fun through art and videos, championing crypto awareness, and emphasizing life's essentials: Relationships, Health, Money. If you enjoy adorable content, share silly TikToks, or dive deep into charts, Suwi's your go-to! DA-DA-DA!
NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE WITH SUWI.
We got really STRONG FOUNDATION!
Petriky - Founder Petriky is passionate about creating 3D animations and videos. His goal with Suwi is to produce shareable, relatable content for platforms like TikTok and Instagram, aimed at spreading positivity. As a content creator in the web3 space for over two years, Petriky believes that despite the challenges and uncertainties, Suwi can help foster a more positive outlook.
Sophie - Artist Sophie is a European-based artist, specializing in fantasy-themed artwork, particularly known for her depiction of elven characters. Her inspiration behind Suwi is to design a creature that brings joy to everyone who views it.
You Enthusiastic SUWI community member, driving our journey towards global recognition—while enjoying every moment along the way!
Explore key tokenomics and price data for suwi (SUWI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
suwi (SUWI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of suwi (SUWI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SUWI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SUWI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.