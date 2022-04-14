Swap (XWP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Swap (XWP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Swap (XWP) Information A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use. Swap was created without a pre-mine, governance fees, or founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and is the first CryptoNote coin using a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. Official Website: https://swap.foundation/ Buy XWP Now!

Swap (XWP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Swap (XWP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 63.12K $ 63.12K $ 63.12K Total Supply: $ 17.79M $ 17.79M $ 17.79M Circulating Supply: $ 17.79M $ 17.79M $ 17.79M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 63.15K $ 63.15K $ 63.15K All-Time High: $ 0.575948 $ 0.575948 $ 0.575948 All-Time Low: $ 0.0006514 $ 0.0006514 $ 0.0006514 Current Price: $ 0.00354982 $ 0.00354982 $ 0.00354982 Learn more about Swap (XWP) price

Swap (XWP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Swap (XWP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XWP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XWP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XWP's tokenomics, explore XWP token's live price!

XWP Price Prediction Want to know where XWP might be heading? Our XWP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See XWP token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!