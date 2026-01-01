Sybex Oracle Price (SYBEX)
The live Sybex Oracle (SYBEX) price today is $ 0, with a 0.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current SYBEX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SYBEX.
Sybex Oracle currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 14,767.76, with a circulating supply of 1.00B SYBEX. During the last 24 hours, SYBEX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, SYBEX moved -0.37% in the last hour and -35.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Sybex Oracle is $ 14.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SYBEX is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.77K.
-0.37%
+0.06%
-35.77%
-35.77%
During today, the price change of Sybex Oracle to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sybex Oracle to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sybex Oracle to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sybex Oracle to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.06%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-89.92%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Sybex Oracle could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Bridging Web2 and Web3 with enterprise-grade oracle technology for prediction markets.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the live price of Sybex Oracle?
Sybex Oracle is trading at ₹0.001334078359803945000, showing a price movement of 0.06% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.
How volatile is SYBEX today?
The price volatility of SYBEX within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.
What is the 24-hour trading range for Sybex Oracle?
The token fluctuated between ₹0.001245561312234015000 (low) and ₹0.001356659239286070000 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.
How much trading volume has SYBEX generated?
In the last 24 hours, SYBEX accumulated ₹-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.
How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?
The all-time high is ₹0.020107821561242670000, and the all-time low is ₹0.001245561312234015000. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.
How strong is market liquidity for Sybex Oracle?
Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.
How does SYBEX compare to other Oracle,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) tokens?
Within the Oracle,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) category, SYBEX shows competitive performance, supported by ₹-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Today's top crypto pumps
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.