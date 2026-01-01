Sylo Price (SYLO)
The live Sylo (SYLO) price today is $ 0, with a 0.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current SYLO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SYLO.
Sylo currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 86,148, with a circulating supply of 6.42B SYLO. During the last 24 hours, SYLO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01482212, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, SYLO moved -5.83% in the last hour and -10.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Sylo is $ 86.15K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SYLO is 6.42B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 134.20K.
During today, the price change of Sylo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sylo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sylo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sylo to USD was $ 0.
In 2040, the price of Sylo could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
The Sylo Protocol provides confidential communication as a utility to the Sylo Confidential Communication App. The protocol acts as the confidential networking layer for the Sylo App, creating P2P connections and providing a way for users to interact and exchange data confidentially. The Sylo Protocol is being developed to provide fully decentralised confidential communication as a utility to all connected-apps within the Sylo ecosystem. Powered by blockchain and combined with other decentralised technologies, this Protocol will act as the networking layer for the Sylo DApp and 3rd-party connected-apps, while providing charging options for specific communications and services over the network. The fully decentralised Sylo DApp will be the 1st application built on the blockchain-based Sylo Protocol, using technology already commercialised in the Sylo App that’s currently used by thousands globally, available on Apple Store and Google Play Store. The Sylo DApp will be released in public beta in Q4 this year.
Sylo is a decentralised communication and data exchange network powered by a layer 2 micropayments infrastructure and the $SYLO token. User-run Service Peers provide infrastructure to the network which allows developers and businesses to run privacy-first, unstoppable apps without deploying any infrastructure of their own. A staking architecture and unique probabilistic ticketing solution ensure minimal transaction fees and limitless scalability. This scalability is already on show within the projects flagship app, the Sylo Smart Wallet; a decentralised, private messenger and crypto wallet with over a quarter million users.
What is Sylo trading right now?
Current price: ₹0.001214883584194725000, with a price movement of -0.06% over the last 24 hours.
Is SYLO attracting institutional attention?
Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (₹--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Communication,Infrastructure,Ethereum Ecosystem peers.
How liquid is the Sylo market?
A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.
What does circulating supply indicate about SYLO?
With 6419652099.391 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.
How does Sylo compare to its historical peaks?
Its ATH of ₹1.338821581484335860000 and ATL of ₹0.001148945664755160000 provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.
How actively is Sylo being traded today?
It recorded ₹-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.
How does -- affect institutional interest?
The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Sylo's long-term viability.
