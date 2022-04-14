SYLVI AGENT (SYLVIAI) Tokenomics
SYLVI AGENT (SYLVIAI) Information
Sylvi is an advanced agent providing concise, data-driven insights on crypto markets using ''Fact Engine''.
Sylvi is an advance agent that delivers short, data-driven insights about various topics, especially crypto markets and financial events. It scans social channels (like Twitter/X, Telegram, Discord, etc.), detects trends, and posts responses within their character limits.
Narrative Analysis: Uses AI models to interpret market sentiment, chart data, and user discussions.
Fact Checking: Integrates an internal mechanism (or a separate “Fact Engine”) to evaluate credibility of news or claims.
Chart Updates: Provides brief, symbol-based insights, such as ↑↑, ↓↓ to show possible up or down trends.
- Key Abilities Social Listening: Monitors mentions, keywords, and hashtags in near real-time.
Market Insights: Quickly summarizes technical analysis (e.g., potential support/resistance levels).
Alerting: Notifies users of big market changes or suspicious rumors flagged by the verification system.
Simple Deployment: Users can configure Sylvi Agent with minimal technical knowledge if they use the no-code builder.
Typical Use Cases Crypto Traders: Receive short-term signals or warnings about liquidity changes.
Brand Owners: Track brand mentions and respond swiftly.
Influencers: Publish curated news or share relevant content with followers.
General Enthusiasts: Stay informed without manually filtering multiple news feeds.
SYLVI AGENT (SYLVIAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for SYLVI AGENT (SYLVIAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
SYLVI AGENT (SYLVIAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SYLVI AGENT (SYLVIAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SYLVIAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SYLVIAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SYLVIAI's tokenomics, explore SYLVIAI token's live price!
SYLVIAI Price Prediction
Want to know where SYLVIAI might be heading? Our SYLVIAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.