Symbiosis Finance is a multi-chain liquidity protocol. The platform aggregates exchange liquidity across EVM and selected non-EVM networks including TRON, Bitcoin, BNB, etc.
Symbiosis Finance aims to solve a problem of liquidity transfer across multiple chains. With various bridges and swap platforms that currently create liquidity fragmentation, Symbiosis stands out as a unified easy-to-use solution that provides asset swap and liquidity transfer with one click and one transaction.
$SIS is a native token of Symbiosis Finance protocol deployed on Ethereum, BNB, Scroll, ZK Sync Era, Arbitrum One, and Linea. The use cases originally designed for SIS include governance for the Symbiosis Protocol DAO and Treasury, protocol security, veSIS staking and rewarding incentives for Liquidity Provision.
By staking SIS token within the Ethereum, BNB or zkSync networks, users can earn rewards. According to the website of the project, the SIS token additionally utilizes a liquidity rewarding program that includes ve (Vote Escrow) token - veSIS.
Symbiosis SyBTC (SYBTC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Understanding the tokenomics of Symbiosis SyBTC (SYBTC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SYBTC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SYBTC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
