Synthesizer Dog (SYNDOG) Information

$SYNDOG - Synthesizer Dog is an iconic meme featuring a dachshund playing an electronic keyboard, or synthesizer, from a building rooftop. Since $SYNDOG debuted in late 2022, videos of the talented wiener dog have been going viral on TikTok and other social media mediums ever since.

The virtuoso canine known as Synthesizer Dog has since become a symbol of internet culture and meme’d into the archives of our memories - causing laughter and smiles all over the world.