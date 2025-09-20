Synthetix sUSD (SUSD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.961626 $ 0.961626 $ 0.961626 24H Low $ 0.975114 $ 0.975114 $ 0.975114 24H High 24H Low $ 0.961626$ 0.961626 $ 0.961626 24H High $ 0.975114$ 0.975114 $ 0.975114 All Time High $ 2.45$ 2.45 $ 2.45 Lowest Price $ 0.429697$ 0.429697 $ 0.429697 Price Change (1H) +0.19% Price Change (1D) +0.59% Price Change (7D) +1.71% Price Change (7D) +1.71%

Synthetix sUSD (SUSD) real-time price is $0.97373. Over the past 24 hours, SUSD traded between a low of $ 0.961626 and a high of $ 0.975114, showing active market volatility. SUSD's all-time high price is $ 2.45, while its all-time low price is $ 0.429697.

In terms of short-term performance, SUSD has changed by +0.19% over the past hour, +0.59% over 24 hours, and +1.71% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Synthetix sUSD (SUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 46.87M$ 46.87M $ 46.87M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 46.87M$ 46.87M $ 46.87M Circulation Supply 48.22M 48.22M 48.22M Total Supply 48,221,524.95090902 48,221,524.95090902 48,221,524.95090902

The current Market Cap of Synthetix sUSD is $ 46.87M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SUSD is 48.22M, with a total supply of 48221524.95090902. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 46.87M.