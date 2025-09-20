The live Synthetix sUSD price today is 0.97373 USD. Track real-time SUSD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SUSD price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Synthetix sUSD price today is 0.97373 USD. Track real-time SUSD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SUSD price trend easily at MEXC now.

$0.973907
+0.60%1D
Page last updated: 2025-09-20 09:51:34 (UTC+8)

Synthetix sUSD (SUSD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.961626
24H Low
$ 0.975114
24H High

$ 0.961626
$ 0.975114
$ 2.45
$ 0.429697
+0.19%

+0.59%

+1.71%

+1.71%

Synthetix sUSD (SUSD) real-time price is $0.97373. Over the past 24 hours, SUSD traded between a low of $ 0.961626 and a high of $ 0.975114, showing active market volatility. SUSD's all-time high price is $ 2.45, while its all-time low price is $ 0.429697.

In terms of short-term performance, SUSD has changed by +0.19% over the past hour, +0.59% over 24 hours, and +1.71% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Synthetix sUSD (SUSD) Market Information

$ 46.87M
--
$ 46.87M
48.22M
48,221,524.95090902
The current Market Cap of Synthetix sUSD is $ 46.87M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SUSD is 48.22M, with a total supply of 48221524.95090902. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 46.87M.

Synthetix sUSD (SUSD) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Synthetix sUSD to USD was $ +0.00567239.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Synthetix sUSD to USD was $ -0.0224165304.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Synthetix sUSD to USD was $ +0.1730576248.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Synthetix sUSD to USD was $ +0.0199114336229547.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00567239+0.59%
30 Days$ -0.0224165304-2.30%
60 Days$ +0.1730576248+17.77%
90 Days$ +0.0199114336229547+2.09%

What is Synthetix sUSD (SUSD)

sUSD, or synthetic USD, is a synthetic asset launched by Synthetix Exchange. sUSD mirrors and tracks the price of USD provided by an oracle - Chainlink.

Synthetix sUSD (SUSD) Resource

Official Website

Synthetix sUSD Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Synthetix sUSD (SUSD) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Synthetix sUSD (SUSD) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Synthetix sUSD.

SUSD to Local Currencies

Synthetix sUSD (SUSD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Synthetix sUSD (SUSD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SUSD token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Synthetix sUSD (SUSD)

How much is Synthetix sUSD (SUSD) worth today?
The live SUSD price in USD is 0.97373 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current SUSD to USD price?
The current price of SUSD to USD is $ 0.97373. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Synthetix sUSD?
The market cap for SUSD is $ 46.87M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of SUSD?
The circulating supply of SUSD is 48.22M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SUSD?
SUSD achieved an ATH price of 2.45 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SUSD?
SUSD saw an ATL price of 0.429697 USD.
What is the trading volume of SUSD?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SUSD is -- USD.
Will SUSD go higher this year?
SUSD might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SUSD price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.