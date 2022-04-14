Synthswap (SYNTH) Tokenomics
What is the project about? First fully audited and native DEX on Base. We will also offer V3 and V4 tech alongside other DeFi products
What makes your project unique? Synthswap is one of the first decentralized exchanges (DEX) with an automated market-maker (AMM) in the Base ecosystem. Compared to its competitors, Synthswap will enable trading with the lowest fees! Rewards from Staking and Yield Farming will be among the most lucrative.
History of your project. Launched today
What’s next for your project? Bring more features like V3, V4, more token utility and grow the dexes volume and userbase
What can your token be used for? Stake for real yield (platform fee sharing), Governance, Launchpad allocation.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Synthswap (SYNTH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Synthswap (SYNTH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SYNTH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SYNTH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
