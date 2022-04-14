Syntor Ai (TOR) Information

Syntor is building a scalable, interoperable ecosystem designed to power the next generation of Web3 applications through: ⚙️ Autonomous AI agents 📊 Synthetic data pipelines 💸 Seamless DeFi integration. .It's simply where AI agents live, trade and evolve on-chain.

One where AI agents, synthetic data and DeFi collide to form the foundation of Web3 applications. A new world has arrived — where AI agents live, trade, and evolve on-chain. DeAI isn’t the future. It’s already unfolding.