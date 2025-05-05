SZAR Price (SZAR)
The live price of SZAR (SZAR) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 29.04K USD. SZAR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SZAR Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SZAR price change within the day is -2.39%
- It has a circulating supply of 88.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the SZAR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SZAR price information.
During today, the price change of SZAR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SZAR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SZAR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SZAR to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.39%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-45.66%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-37.55%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SZAR: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.49%
-2.39%
-2.69%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SZAR is a memecoin issued on the KASPA network using the KRC20 standard, designed to fill the gap in the KASPA ecosystem's blockchain gaming sector. The project follows the principle of equal opportunity and integrates deeply with gaming. With features such as a fair launch with 0% presale and no airdrops, multiple games and a rich, immersive narrative - it has quickly gained popularity across the KRC20 community.
