Taboshi (TABOSHI) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Taboshi (TABOSHI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Taboshi (TABOSHI) Information

Taboshi, the “Leaf of Yield,” is a scarce Zora‑minted relic forged at the close of Epoch 2, only 185 964 will ever exist. Each leaf is proof of past belief, a boost to future staking, and a key that may unlock sacred rites to golden coins in Tobyworld. Own one or a grove; every Taboshi you keep can magnify your share of tomorrow’s harvest. An important rune from the sacred scroll, only true believers will possess Taboshi

Official Website:
http://toadgod.xyz/rune3

Taboshi (TABOSHI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Taboshi (TABOSHI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 1.21M
Total Supply:
$ 185.96K
Circulating Supply:
$ 53.37K
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 4.21M
All-Time High:
$ 29.65
All-Time Low:
$ 16.53
Current Price:
$ 22.68
Taboshi (TABOSHI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Taboshi (TABOSHI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of TABOSHI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many TABOSHI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand TABOSHI's tokenomics, explore TABOSHI token's live price!

TABOSHI Price Prediction

Want to know where TABOSHI might be heading? Our TABOSHI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.