TAIKI INU (TAIKI) Information $TAIKI is a community-driven meme token honoring one of the earliest and most iconic Shiba Inu images on the internet — a 2008 public domain photo of Taiki, taken by Italian photographer Roberto Vasarri. The project aims to preserve a piece of meme and internet history by putting Taiki “on-chain.” It has no presale, no team allocation, and no tax — 100% fair launch, fully decentralized, and owned by the community. Official Website: https://taikiinu.io/ Buy TAIKI Now!

TAIKI INU (TAIKI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for TAIKI INU (TAIKI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 608.27K $ 608.27K $ 608.27K Total Supply: $ 909.63B $ 909.63B $ 909.63B Circulating Supply: $ 909.63B $ 909.63B $ 909.63B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 608.27K $ 608.27K $ 608.27K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about TAIKI INU (TAIKI) price

TAIKI INU (TAIKI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TAIKI INU (TAIKI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TAIKI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TAIKI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TAIKI's tokenomics, explore TAIKI token's live price!

