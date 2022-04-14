Taitiko (TTG) Tokenomics
Taitiko (TTG) Information
Taitiko is more than a game. It's a brand, a movement, and a New Era of Play. Represented by our unique token in the Web3 ecosystem, Taitiko transcends mere entertainment. Our token serves a multifaceted purpose—bridging the digital and physical realms. As a pioneering force in the gaming world, Taitiko offers users the opportunity to participate in a thriving community where play and innovation converge.
Our token isn't just a currency; it’s a gateway to exclusive experiences, unique in-game assets, and various surprises that enhance the overall gaming journey. With Taitiko, users can enjoy seamless transactions, engage in decentralized governance, and unlock exciting new features. As we continue to evolve, the Taitiko token will remain at the heart of our mission, propelling us into an era where gaming, technology, and culture intersect like never before.
Taitiko (TTG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Taitiko (TTG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Taitiko (TTG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Taitiko (TTG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TTG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TTG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand TTG's tokenomics, explore TTG token's live price!
TTG Price Prediction
Want to know where TTG might be heading? Our TTG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.