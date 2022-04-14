TAIX (TAIX) Tokenomics
TAIX is an AI-powered platform that captures real-time sentiment and behavioral analytics from streamers and their audiences. It helps game studios, publishers, and creators instantly understand how content is being received, what’s working, what’s failing, and what’s worth scaling. More than just insights, TAIX includes built-in AI commentary and multilingual translation tools that enable content creators to distribute globally - without needing to know a single new language. Whether you're a solo streamer or a AAA studio, TAIX helps your content break through language barriers and reach new audiences.
TAIX is also a powerful tool for data collection. It builds a robust database of real-time audience and gameplay insights, which can be monetized across both B2B and B2C channels. Studios, brands, and platforms can tap into this intelligence to drive business decisions, while creators and players can participate in the value exchange of their data.
Built for the CHAIN, optimized for virality, and designed to turn every moment of gameplay into a monetization funnel.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TAIX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TAIX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
