TAIX Price (TAIX)
-2.41%
+44.33%
+55.00%
+55.00%
TAIX (TAIX) real-time price is $0.00017995. Over the past 24 hours, TAIX traded between a low of $ 0.0001237 and a high of $ 0.00021588, showing active market volatility. TAIX's all-time high price is $ 0.00039728, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00010543.
In terms of short-term performance, TAIX has changed by -2.41% over the past hour, +44.33% over 24 hours, and +55.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of TAIX is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TAIX is 0.00, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.79M.
During today, the price change of TAIX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of TAIX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of TAIX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of TAIX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+44.33%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
TAIX is an AI-powered platform that captures real-time sentiment and behavioral analytics from streamers and their audiences. It helps game studios, publishers, and creators instantly understand how content is being received, what’s working, what’s failing, and what’s worth scaling. More than just insights, TAIX includes built-in AI commentary and multilingual translation tools that enable content creators to distribute globally - without needing to know a single new language. Whether you're a solo streamer or a AAA studio, TAIX helps your content break through language barriers and reach new audiences. TAIX is also a powerful tool for data collection. It builds a robust database of real-time audience and gameplay insights, which can be monetized across both B2B and B2C channels. Studios, brands, and platforms can tap into this intelligence to drive business decisions, while creators and players can participate in the value exchange of their data. Built for the CHAIN, optimized for virality, and designed to turn every moment of gameplay into a monetization funnel.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
How much will TAIX (TAIX) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your TAIX (TAIX) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for TAIX.
Check the TAIX price prediction now!
Understanding the tokenomics of TAIX (TAIX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TAIX token's extensive tokenomics now!
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|09-11 22:05:00
|Industry Updates
U.S. August unadjusted CPI annual rate recorded at 2.9%, in line with market expectations
|09-11 17:57:00
|Industry Updates
Altcoin Season Index Reaches 90-Day High, Currently at 67
|09-11 14:45:00
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF saw net inflows of $741.5 million, while Ethereum ETF saw net inflows of $171.5 million
|09-11 06:45:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin withdrawals resume, with a net outflow of 2,918.57 BTC from CEX in the past 24 hours
|09-11 04:54:00
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: The Combination of Blockchain and AI Will Usher in New Prosperity, SEC Determined to Seize Current Opportunities
|09-10 13:05:00
|Industry Updates
Altcoin rally may be "short-lived," crypto market cap falls below $4 trillion
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.