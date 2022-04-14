TAY (TAY) Tokenomics
Introducing TAY, the new decentralized AI chatbot that builds on the lessons of Microsoft’s infamous Tay from 2016. While Microsoft’s Tay learned from real-time interactions but faced serious challenges from malicious users, we’ve created TAY with Fission’s decentralized AI framework to ensure a positive, transparent, and user-driven experience. Unlike its predecessor, TAY is equipped with robust safeguards, filtering systems, and community governance to prevent misuse.
TAY is more than just a chatbot—it’s a fully customizable, user-driven conversational companion. Whether you’re seeking entertainment, motivation, or insightful chats, TAY adapts its personality, tone, and style based on your interactions, offering a unique experience every time. It seamlessly integrates with X (formerly Twitter), staying up to date with trending topics and memes, ensuring relevant and engaging conversations.
Built on a decentralized framework, TAY prioritizes transparency and allows for continuous improvement driven by the community. Users can shape its traits, from humor and pacing to attitude, ensuring TAY matches their preferences. The integration of Web3 also guarantees the ethical handling of user data, preventing the exploitation seen with centralized systems.
TAY represents the future of conversational AI: safe, adaptable, and community-driven. Join the next chapter in AI innovation on X, shape TAY’s personality, and explore the possibilities of decentralized, real-time learning with Fission-powered AI.
Understanding the tokenomics of TAY (TAY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TAY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TAY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
TAY Price Prediction
