TCY (TCY) Information

ThorChain is a decentralized liquidity network with an interoperable blockchain that allows cross-chain token swaps in a non-custodial manner. It does not peg or wrap assets, but simply allows users to swap tokens across various Layer 1 blockchains. So, traders on ThorChain can seamlessly move from Bitcoin to Ethereum, to Polkadot and etc. without having to register for an exchange or go through KYC, like on CEXs. Hence, users are minimally exposed to custody and counterparty risks

TCY is a token to compensate users for the closure of the Lending and Savers programs. Affected users can claim TCY equal to their debt at the time of the halt. TCY stakers receive 10% of THORChain's total income.

Official Website:
https://thorchain.org

TCY (TCY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for TCY (TCY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 210.00M
$ 210.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 42.30M
$ 42.30M
All-Time High:
$ 0.342106
$ 0.342106
All-Time Low:
$ 0.154599
$ 0.154599
Current Price:
$ 0.201417
$ 0.201417

TCY (TCY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of TCY (TCY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of TCY tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many TCY tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand TCY's tokenomics, explore TCY token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.