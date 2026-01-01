Which blockchain network does TeaFi Token run on?

TeaFi Token operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of TEA?

The token is priced at ₹6.8161271015155460000, marking a price movement of -7.52% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does TeaFi Token belong to?

TeaFi Token falls under the Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Governance category. This classification helps investors compare TEA with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of TeaFi Token?

Its market capitalization is ₹39156607.4191109895000, placing the asset at rank #4843. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of TEA is currently circulating?

There are 5744704.136002787 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for TeaFi Token today?

Over the past day, TEA generated ₹-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, TeaFi Token fluctuated between ₹5.7727925792328455000 and ₹9.3561449993536170000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.