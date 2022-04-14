Team556 (TEAM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Team556 (TEAM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Team556 (TEAM) Information Team556 is a Solana-based cryptocurrency built for the firearms and Second Amendment industry. It provides a decentralized payment solution for retailers, ranges, and manufacturers, helping protect user privacy and reduce financial censorship. Team556 offers real-world utility through its custom-built POS system and dedicated Team556 wallet, allowing businesses to accept payments and manage transactions easily. The project is focused on delivering a full ecosystem designed to support and grow the 2A community with practical, blockchain-based solutions. Official Website: https://www.team556.com Buy TEAM Now!

Team556 (TEAM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Team556 (TEAM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 165.95K $ 165.95K $ 165.95K Total Supply: $ 999.85M $ 999.85M $ 999.85M Circulating Supply: $ 702.00M $ 702.00M $ 702.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 236.36K $ 236.36K $ 236.36K All-Time High: $ 0.00115642 $ 0.00115642 $ 0.00115642 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00023643 $ 0.00023643 $ 0.00023643 Learn more about Team556 (TEAM) price

Team556 (TEAM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Team556 (TEAM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TEAM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TEAM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TEAM's tokenomics, explore TEAM token's live price!

TEAM Price Prediction Want to know where TEAM might be heading? Our TEAM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See TEAM token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!