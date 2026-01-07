P8BCI Is the CCM Creator Capital Markets Creator token created by Nick Wray, intended to form a community for talking about his journey with ALS, his experiences with Telepathy BCI experiments, as well as his experiences and journey through the Solana blockchain, and cryptocurrency world of Web 3. In addition to this, prior to his progression of ALS Nick was an avid drummer, a creative, and an enjoyer of philosophical discussion - and enabled now by his BCI explores creating, and in addition to sharing his story, interacting with the community forming around his experiences.