The live Telepath8 price today is 0.00003369 USD.P8BCI market cap is 33,006 USD. Track real-time P8BCI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live Telepath8 price today is 0.00003369 USD.P8BCI market cap is 33,006 USD. Track real-time P8BCI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About P8BCI

P8BCI Price Info

What is P8BCI

P8BCI Official Website

P8BCI Tokenomics

P8BCI Price Forecast

Telepath8 Logo

Telepath8 Price (P8BCI)

Unlisted

1 P8BCI to USD Live Price:

--
----
+1.50%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties.
USD
Telepath8 (P8BCI) Live Price Chart
Telepath8 Price Today

The live Telepath8 (P8BCI) price today is $ 0.00003369, with a 0.97% change over the past 24 hours. The current P8BCI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00003369 per P8BCI.

Telepath8 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 33,006, with a circulating supply of 979.62M P8BCI. During the last 24 hours, P8BCI traded between $ 0.00003294 (low) and $ 0.00003438 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00043587, while the all-time low was $ 0.00003184.

In short-term performance, P8BCI moved -0.19% in the last hour and -7.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Telepath8 (P8BCI) Market Information

$ 33.01K
--
$ 33.01K
979.62M
979,621,522.252937
The current Market Cap of Telepath8 is $ 33.01K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of P8BCI is 979.62M, with a total supply of 979621522.252937. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 33.01K.

Telepath8 Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00003294
24H Low
$ 0.00003438
24H High

$ 0.00003294
$ 0.00003438
$ 0.00043587
$ 0.00003184
-0.19%

+0.97%

-7.32%

-7.32%

Telepath8 (P8BCI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Telepath8 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Telepath8 to USD was $ -0.0000254819.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Telepath8 to USD was $ -0.0000281216.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Telepath8 to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.97%
30 Days$ -0.0000254819-75.63%
60 Days$ -0.0000281216-83.47%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Telepath8

Telepath8 (P8BCI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of P8BCI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Telepath8 (P8BCI) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Telepath8 could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price Telepath8 will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for P8BCI price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking Telepath8 Price Prediction.

What is Telepath8 (P8BCI)

P8BCI Is the CCM Creator Capital Markets Creator token created by Nick Wray, intended to form a community for talking about his journey with ALS, his experiences with Telepathy BCI experiments, as well as his experiences and journey through the Solana blockchain, and cryptocurrency world of Web 3. In addition to this, prior to his progression of ALS Nick was an avid drummer, a creative, and an enjoyer of philosophical discussion - and enabled now by his BCI explores creating, and in addition to sharing his story, interacting with the community forming around his experiences.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

Telepath8 (P8BCI) Resource

Official Website

About Telepath8

What is today's price of Telepath8 (P8BCI)?

The live price is ₹0.0030279599364868854000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 0.96%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of P8BCI are in circulation?

The circulating supply of P8BCI is 979621522.252937, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Telepath8?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of P8BCI across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Telepath8 today?

The market capitalization stands at ₹2966483.99120469396000, positioning Telepath8 at rank #8867 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is P8BCI being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₹-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Telepath8?

The recent price movement of 0.96% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem,Pump.fun Creator, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Telepath8

How much will 1 Telepath8 be worth in 2030?
If Telepath8 were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Telepath8 prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:33:22 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Telepath8

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.