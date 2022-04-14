What is today's price of Telepath8 (P8BCI)?

The live price is ₹0.0030279599364868854000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 0.96%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of P8BCI are in circulation?

The circulating supply of P8BCI is 979621522.252937, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Telepath8?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of P8BCI across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Telepath8 today?

The market capitalization stands at ₹2966483.99120469396000, positioning Telepath8 at rank #8867 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is P8BCI being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₹-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Telepath8?

The recent price movement of 0.96% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem,Pump.fun Creator, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.