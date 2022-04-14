Thales (THALES) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Thales (THALES), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Thales (THALES) Information Thales is an Ethereum protocol that acts as the liquidity & settlement layer for prediction markets in the likes of sports markets, digital options and similar. This building block is the foundation of novel on-chain initiatives, from a platform for AMM-based positional markets to immersive gamified experiences, and much more. Official Website: https://www.thales.io/ Whitepaper: https://www.thales.io/about/whitepaper Buy THALES Now!

Thales (THALES) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Thales (THALES), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 10.69M $ 10.69M $ 10.69M Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 62.47M $ 62.47M $ 62.47M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 17.11M $ 17.11M $ 17.11M All-Time High: $ 3.75 $ 3.75 $ 3.75 All-Time Low: $ 0.094149 $ 0.094149 $ 0.094149 Current Price: $ 0.171096 $ 0.171096 $ 0.171096 Learn more about Thales (THALES) price

Thales (THALES) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Thales (THALES) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of THALES tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many THALES tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand THALES's tokenomics, explore THALES token's live price!

