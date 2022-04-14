Thank You So Much (TYSM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Thank You So Much (TYSM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TYSM (Thank You So Much) is a social utility token built on the Base blockchain that enables permanent gratitude through social tipping functionality. The token integrates with Farcaster social media platform via the Noice mini app, allowing users to tip content creators and community members. TYSM utilizes Superfluid streaming technology to distribute 20% of the total token supply to stakers over a 365-day period, creating continuous passive income for holders who participate in staking. The project aims to build "The Gratitude Economy" where expressions of thanks become permanent value stored on-chain. Official Website: https://farcaster.xyz/~/channel/fc

Thank You So Much (TYSM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Thank You So Much (TYSM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.79K Total Supply: $ 100.00B Circulating Supply: $ 5.49B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 50.80K All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

Thank You So Much (TYSM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Thank You So Much (TYSM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TYSM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TYSM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

