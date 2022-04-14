the black sheep (SHIGGA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into the black sheep (SHIGGA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

the black sheep (SHIGGA) Information Shigga the black sheep is about uniting as one. Black sheep's are considered outsiders and not like the others but that's the beauty of this project. We accept those shiggas with open arms. Originally launched on pump fun and quickly migrated to Raydium. Shigga the black sheep has turned into an overnight cult like community which we rarely see in the crypto space but when we do we must not ignore! Official Website: https://x.com/i/communities/1877829848632357053 Buy SHIGGA Now!

the black sheep (SHIGGA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for the black sheep (SHIGGA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 19.67K $ 19.67K $ 19.67K Total Supply: $ 998.99M $ 998.99M $ 998.99M Circulating Supply: $ 998.99M $ 998.99M $ 998.99M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 19.67K $ 19.67K $ 19.67K All-Time High: $ 0.00126273 $ 0.00126273 $ 0.00126273 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about the black sheep (SHIGGA) price

the black sheep (SHIGGA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of the black sheep (SHIGGA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SHIGGA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SHIGGA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SHIGGA's tokenomics, explore SHIGGA token's live price!

SHIGGA Price Prediction Want to know where SHIGGA might be heading? Our SHIGGA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SHIGGA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!