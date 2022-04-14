Discover key insights into The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CORGIB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CORGIB) Information

CORGIB is not just a Meme coin, but also an NFT Marketplace where users can create NFT memes and trade on the Marketplace.

CORGIB is a community product of PolkaBridge, aims to give fairlaunch and to bring value to PBR investors.