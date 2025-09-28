The Final Quarter Price (Q4)
-2.36%
+72.09%
--
--
The Final Quarter (Q4) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, Q4 traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. Q4's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.
In terms of short-term performance, Q4 has changed by -2.36% over the past hour, +72.09% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of The Final Quarter is $ 528.09K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of Q4 is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999994974.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 528.09K.
During today, the price change of The Final Quarter to USD was $ +0.00021014.
In the past 30 days, the price change of The Final Quarter to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of The Final Quarter to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of The Final Quarter to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00021014
|+72.09%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
The Final Quarter is not just a token, it’s a movement. Every sacrifice, every step taken so far reaches its ultimate expression in this decisive moment: the final quarter, the one that changes everything.
The project was born with the mission to write the biggest Q4 in memecoin history. It’s not just an asset, but a collective journey where every pattern, every tweet, every strategy converges into one single point: amplifying the community’s energy to the nth degree.
The Final Quarter stands as a symbol of resilience, hype, and breakthrough. The time is now. The final quarter has begun. 🚀🔥
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|09-27 05:26:00
|Industry Updates
Data: The market still maintains counter-trend accumulation, with $5.75 billion BTC and $3.08 billion ETH flowing out of CEX in the past week
|09-27 05:05:00
|Industry Updates
CoinGecko: 15.9% of Users Only Configure Altcoins, Considering Bitcoin Irrelevant
|09-26 05:03:00
|Industry Updates
Liquidations across the market rise to $829 million in the past 24 hours, over 210,000 traders liquidated
|09-25 22:29:00
|Economic Data
U.S. initial jobless claims for the week ending September 20 totaled 218,000, versus expectations of 235,000
|09-25 14:14:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Market Continues Downtrend, Ethereum Nearly Breaks $4000 Support Level
|09-25 13:32:00
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net outflows of $79.40 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $241 million
