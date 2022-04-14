What is the current price of The Future Is autonomous?

The Future Is autonomous is trading at ₹0.0007567653502073504000, experiencing a price movement of 6.06% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of The Future Is autonomous is ₹0.0095072017511797536000, while the ATL is ₹0.000602176703846704000. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of TFIA today?

The market capitalization sits at ₹754528.3086911198832000, placing the asset at rank #11514 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is The Future Is autonomous's market participation?

The asset has generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with TFIA.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 997175570.677611 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does The Future Is autonomous fall under?

The Future Is autonomous is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact TFIA's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables TFIA to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.