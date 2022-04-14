ExchangeDEX+
2025 Recap
The live The Game Company price today is 0.00156786 USD.GMRT market cap is 512,715 USD. Track real-time GMRT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

The Game Company Price (GMRT)

1 GMRT to USD Live Price:

$0.00156726
-10.80%1D
The Game Company (GMRT) Live Price Chart
The Game Company Price Today

The live The Game Company (GMRT) price today is $ 0.00156786, with a 11.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current GMRT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00156786 per GMRT.

The Game Company currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 512,715, with a circulating supply of 322.31M GMRT. During the last 24 hours, GMRT traded between $ 0.00156478 (low) and $ 0.0017671 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.104335, while the all-time low was $ 0.00059547.

In short-term performance, GMRT moved -2.30% in the last hour and -21.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

The Game Company (GMRT) Market Information

$ 512.72K
--
$ 1.59M
322.31M
1,000,000,000.0
The current Market Cap of The Game Company is $ 512.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GMRT is 322.31M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.59M.

The Game Company Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00156478
24H Low
$ 0.0017671
24H High

$ 0.00156478
$ 0.0017671
$ 0.104335
$ 0.00059547
-2.30%

-11.27%

-21.41%

-21.41%

During today, the price change of The Game Company to USD was $ -0.000199239395705069.
In the past 30 days, the price change of The Game Company to USD was $ +0.0013602163.
In the past 60 days, the price change of The Game Company to USD was $ +0.0006409160.
In the past 90 days, the price change of The Game Company to USD was $ -0.0004522091715947265.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000199239395705069-11.27%
30 Days$ +0.0013602163+86.76%
60 Days$ +0.0006409160+40.88%
90 Days$ -0.0004522091715947265-22.38%

Price Prediction for The Game Company

The Game Company (GMRT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GMRT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
The Game Company (GMRT) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of The Game Company could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price The Game Company will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for GMRT price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking The Game Company Price Prediction.

What is The Game Company (GMRT)

The Game Company (TGC) is an AI-powered cloud gaming ecosystem that enables users to play high-quality, low-latency games on any device without the need for expensive hardware. By leveraging blockchain technology, TGC integrates a Web3 economy, allowing players to earn, trade, and utilize digital assets seamlessly. The platform supports over 1,300 AAA games from major publishers and operates on a decentralized cloud infrastructure optimized for low-latency gaming experiences.

$GMRT is the native utility token of The Game Company ecosystem. It serves as the primary medium for transactions within the platform, facilitating tournament entry fees, in-game purchases, rewards, and staking opportunities. The token also underpins fantasy leagues, esports competitions, and the broader gaming marketplace within the TGC ecosystem. By integrating AI-driven matchmaking, predictive rendering, and real-time analytics, TGC enhances gameplay performance and user engagement while offering a sustainable gaming economy powered by $GMRT.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Whitepaper
Official Website

About The Game Company

What is The Game Company's current price?

The Game Company trades at ₹0.1409147287997496768000, reflecting a price movement of -11.27% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of GMRT?

With a market cap of ₹46081343.47235317920000, GMRT is ranked #4557 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does The Game Company generate daily?

It recorded ₹-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of GMRT?

There are 322307572.9414899 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

The Game Company fluctuated between ₹0.1406379072948300864000 and ₹0.158821844592015648000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does The Game Company compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₹9.37732847915112480000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence GMRT?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Infrastructure,Gaming (GameFi),Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does GMRT behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About The Game Company

How much will 1 The Game Company be worth in 2030?
If The Game Company were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential The Game Company prices and expected ROI.
The Game Company (GMRT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Explore More about The Game Company

