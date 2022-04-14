The Game Company Price Today

The live The Game Company (GMRT) price today is $ 0.00156786, with a 11.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current GMRT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00156786 per GMRT.

The Game Company currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 512,715, with a circulating supply of 322.31M GMRT. During the last 24 hours, GMRT traded between $ 0.00156478 (low) and $ 0.0017671 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.104335, while the all-time low was $ 0.00059547.

In short-term performance, GMRT moved -2.30% in the last hour and -21.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

The Game Company (GMRT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 512.72K$ 512.72K $ 512.72K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.59M$ 1.59M $ 1.59M Circulation Supply 322.31M 322.31M 322.31M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

