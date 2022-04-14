The Game Company Price (GMRT)
The live The Game Company (GMRT) price today is $ 0.00156786, with a 11.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current GMRT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00156786 per GMRT.
The Game Company currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 512,715, with a circulating supply of 322.31M GMRT. During the last 24 hours, GMRT traded between $ 0.00156478 (low) and $ 0.0017671 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.104335, while the all-time low was $ 0.00059547.
In short-term performance, GMRT moved -2.30% in the last hour and -21.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of The Game Company is $ 512.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GMRT is 322.31M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.59M.
During today, the price change of The Game Company to USD was $ -0.000199239395705069.
In the past 30 days, the price change of The Game Company to USD was $ +0.0013602163.
In the past 60 days, the price change of The Game Company to USD was $ +0.0006409160.
In the past 90 days, the price change of The Game Company to USD was $ -0.0004522091715947265.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000199239395705069
|-11.27%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0013602163
|+86.76%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0006409160
|+40.88%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0004522091715947265
|-22.38%
In 2040, the price of The Game Company could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
The Game Company (TGC) is an AI-powered cloud gaming ecosystem that enables users to play high-quality, low-latency games on any device without the need for expensive hardware. By leveraging blockchain technology, TGC integrates a Web3 economy, allowing players to earn, trade, and utilize digital assets seamlessly. The platform supports over 1,300 AAA games from major publishers and operates on a decentralized cloud infrastructure optimized for low-latency gaming experiences.
$GMRT is the native utility token of The Game Company ecosystem. It serves as the primary medium for transactions within the platform, facilitating tournament entry fees, in-game purchases, rewards, and staking opportunities. The token also underpins fantasy leagues, esports competitions, and the broader gaming marketplace within the TGC ecosystem. By integrating AI-driven matchmaking, predictive rendering, and real-time analytics, TGC enhances gameplay performance and user engagement while offering a sustainable gaming economy powered by $GMRT.
What is The Game Company's current price?
The Game Company trades at ₹0.1409147287997496768000, reflecting a price movement of -11.27% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of GMRT?
With a market cap of ₹46081343.47235317920000, GMRT is ranked #4557 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does The Game Company generate daily?
It recorded ₹-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of GMRT?
There are 322307572.9414899 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
The Game Company fluctuated between ₹0.1406379072948300864000 and ₹0.158821844592015648000, reflecting daily volatility.
How does The Game Company compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is ₹9.37732847915112480000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence GMRT?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Infrastructure,Gaming (GameFi),Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does GMRT behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
