Explore key tokenomics and price data for The Game Company (GMRT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
The Game Company (GMRT) Information
The Game Company (TGC) is an AI-powered cloud gaming ecosystem that enables users to play high-quality, low-latency games on any device without the need for expensive hardware. By leveraging blockchain technology, TGC integrates a Web3 economy, allowing players to earn, trade, and utilize digital assets seamlessly. The platform supports over 1,300 AAA games from major publishers and operates on a decentralized cloud infrastructure optimized for low-latency gaming experiences.
$GMRT is the native utility token of The Game Company ecosystem. It serves as the primary medium for transactions within the platform, facilitating tournament entry fees, in-game purchases, rewards, and staking opportunities. The token also underpins fantasy leagues, esports competitions, and the broader gaming marketplace within the TGC ecosystem. By integrating AI-driven matchmaking, predictive rendering, and real-time analytics, TGC enhances gameplay performance and user engagement while offering a sustainable gaming economy powered by $GMRT.
The Game Company (GMRT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of The Game Company (GMRT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GMRT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GMRT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
