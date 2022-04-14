Discover key insights into The Martian Dog (MARVIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

The Martian Dog (MARVIN) Information

Marvin is a token adopted Dog Meme theme, run by community itself, Marvin unites puppy and elon lovers around the world, and also brings interesting ideas as a basis for future project steps, with transparent development and safe tokenomics.

Marvin, a Havanese, has Elon Musk as his emotional support. We adore the adorable Marvin just as much as Elon does.

Marvin created with 420,690,000,000 total supply, based on ETHEREUM blockchain, 0/0 tax, renounced and LP burnt.