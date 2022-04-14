The Martian Dog (MARVIN) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into The Martian Dog (MARVIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
The Martian Dog (MARVIN) Information

Marvin is a token adopted Dog Meme theme, run by community itself, Marvin unites puppy and elon lovers around the world, and also brings interesting ideas as a basis for future project steps, with transparent development and safe tokenomics.

Marvin, a Havanese, has Elon Musk as his emotional support. We adore the adorable Marvin just as much as Elon does.

Marvin created with 420,690,000,000 total supply, based on ETHEREUM blockchain, 0/0 tax, renounced and LP burnt.

Official Website:
https://www.elonlovemarvin.com/

The Martian Dog (MARVIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for The Martian Dog (MARVIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 182.51K
Total Supply:
$ 420.69B
Circulating Supply:
$ 420.69B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 182.51K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
The Martian Dog (MARVIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of The Martian Dog (MARVIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MARVIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MARVIN tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

