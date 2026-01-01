the same coin Price Today

The live the same coin (SAME) price today is $ 0, with a 17.67% change over the past 24 hours. The current SAME to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SAME.

the same coin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 10,737.12, with a circulating supply of 997.52M SAME. During the last 24 hours, SAME traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SAME moved +0.12% in the last hour and -23.66% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

the same coin (SAME) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.74K$ 10.74K $ 10.74K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.74K$ 10.74K $ 10.74K Circulation Supply 997.52M 997.52M 997.52M Total Supply 997,515,032.304507 997,515,032.304507 997,515,032.304507

The current Market Cap of the same coin is $ 10.74K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SAME is 997.52M, with a total supply of 997515032.304507. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.74K.