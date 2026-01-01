the same coin Price (SAME)
The live the same coin (SAME) price today is $ 0, with a 17.67% change over the past 24 hours. The current SAME to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SAME.
the same coin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 10,737.12, with a circulating supply of 997.52M SAME. During the last 24 hours, SAME traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, SAME moved +0.12% in the last hour and -23.66% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of the same coin is $ 10.74K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SAME is 997.52M, with a total supply of 997515032.304507. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.74K.
+0.12%
-17.67%
-23.66%
-23.66%
During today, the price change of the same coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of the same coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of the same coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of the same coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-17.67%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-44.76%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of the same coin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
On Solana, there’s only one way to have a true multi million dollar runner…. we all have to buy the same coin.
What is the current market price of SAME?
It's currently valued at ₹0.000971928379393380000, reflecting a price movement of -17.67% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.
How much liquidity does the same coin have across exchanges?
With a liquidity score of --/100, SAME shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.
What is the daily volume for SAME?
Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged ₹-- worth of SAME. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.
What is today's price range for the same coin?
It has traded between ₹0.000960185750274315000 and ₹0.001185102261862560000, capturing the day's volatility window.
What determines accessibility and popularity of SAME on global markets?
Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated SAME is within the -- ecosystem.
