The Singularity is a visionary project built around the story of ION, a humanoid AI robot who journeys through the quiet ruins of human civilization, guided by a glowing blue butterfly. The project blends narrative, art, and blockchain utility to explore the balance between artificial intelligence and the natural world, symbolizing harmony at the edge of technological singularity. The token serves as the foundation of this ecosystem, enabling community participation, creative expression, and future expansion into interactive experiences. Beyond its story-driven identity, the project aims to create a meaningful digital space where holders gain access to unique content, governance opportunities, and cross-platform collaborations that highlight the synergy of technology and nature. This is more than just a token; it is a gateway to an evolving narrative-driven universe with long-term growth potential.
Understanding the tokenomics of The Singularity (SINGULARITY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SINGULARITY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SINGULARITY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.