The Story of Binance (币安故事) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
The Story of Binance (币安故事) Information
$币安故事 is a memecoin on BNB Chain created as a community tribute to Binance's journey, founded by Changpeng Zhao and He Yi. Launched on October 13, 2025, it features a 1 billion supply, 0% tax, renounced contract, and locked LP for trading stability. Traded on PancakeSwap via BNB swaps with recommended slippage 3%, it lacks inherent utility, relying on speculative value driven by Binance-related narratives shared on X and Telegram. The project reflects BNB Chain's meme coin trend, with a website providing tokenomics, purchase guides, and balance/swap tracking. Designed for broad accessibility with BEP-20 compatibility, it thrives on social momentum rather than complex DeFi features, appealing to Binance's global community without governance or staking mechanisms.
The Story of Binance (币安故事) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of The Story of Binance (币安故事) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of 币安故事 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many 币安故事 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
币安故事 Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
