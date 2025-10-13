ExchangeDEX+
The live The Story of Binance price today is 0.00001056 USD.币安故事 market cap is 10,560.93 USD. Track real-time 币安故事 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

The Story of Binance Price Today

The live The Story of Binance (币安故事) price today is $ 0.00001056, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current 币安故事 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00001056 per 币安故事.

The Story of Binance currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 10,560.93, with a circulating supply of 1.00B 币安故事. During the last 24 hours, 币安故事 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01006408, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000444.

In short-term performance, 币安故事 moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

The Story of Binance (币安故事) Market Information

$ 10.56K
$ 10.56K$ 10.56K

--
----

$ 10.56K
$ 10.56K$ 10.56K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of The Story of Binance is $ 10.56K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of 币安故事 is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.56K.

The Story of Binance Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.01006408
$ 0.01006408$ 0.01006408

$ 0.00000444
$ 0.00000444$ 0.00000444

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

The Story of Binance (币安故事) Price History USD

During today, the price change of The Story of Binance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of The Story of Binance to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of The Story of Binance to USD was $ -0.0000012296.
In the past 90 days, the price change of The Story of Binance to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ 0.00000000000.00%
60 Days$ -0.0000012296-11.64%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for The Story of Binance

The Story of Binance (币安故事) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of 币安故事 in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
The Story of Binance (币安故事) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of The Story of Binance could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

What is The Story of Binance (币安故事)

$币安故事 is a memecoin on BNB Chain created as a community tribute to Binance's journey, founded by Changpeng Zhao and He Yi. Launched on October 13, 2025, it features a 1 billion supply, 0% tax, renounced contract, and locked LP for trading stability. Traded on PancakeSwap via BNB swaps with recommended slippage 3%, it lacks inherent utility, relying on speculative value driven by Binance-related narratives shared on X and Telegram. The project reflects BNB Chain's meme coin trend, with a website providing tokenomics, purchase guides, and balance/swap tracking. Designed for broad accessibility with BEP-20 compatibility, it thrives on social momentum rather than complex DeFi features, appealing to Binance's global community without governance or staking mechanisms.

What is the current live price of The Story of Binance?

The Story of Binance is priced at ₹0.00094910234476992000, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₹-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the 币安故事 market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₹ and ₹ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is The Story of Binance's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #11084, supported by a market capitalization of ₹949185.93048778326000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 1000000000.0 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence The Story of Binance's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About The Story of Binance

How much will 1 The Story of Binance be worth in 2030?
If The Story of Binance were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential The Story of Binance prices and expected ROI.
